In a disturbing move, Kennedy appointed Dr. Robert Malone to the CDC Vaccine Advisory Committee. (You can read my previous piece on Malone here.)

ONE: Malone, according to own statements, did original, early, breakthrough research on RNA technology.

TWO: This technology, applied to RNA COVID vaccines, has been an utter disaster. Injuries, deaths across the world.

THREE: Companies are rapidly developing new RNA vaccines. More disasters in the making.

FOUR: These vaccines are designed to produce genetic effects in the body. Despite promises of safety, tinkering with genetics results in ripples throughout the body. Unpredictable and destructive ripples.

FIVE: RNA vaccines are made up of tiny nanotech particles. Guaranteeing precise and uniform manufacturing of millions and billions of shots is impossible. Mistakes on these assembly lines can be lethal.

SIX: Although Malone has been critical of COVID vaccines, he’s made no blanket statement about future RNA vaccines. So we don’t know where he stands on the use of this calamitous technology.