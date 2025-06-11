(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

A new investigation by medical journalist Jeanne Lenzer and her team explodes every myth about FDA approved drugs:

“In the U.S. alone, an estimated 128,000 people are killed each year by side effects of prescription drugs that are properly prescribed. That number excludes opioid overdoses and is more than deaths from all illegal drugs combined. And the rate at which the agency approves unproven drugs has accelerated dramatically in the last 10 years.”

“According to the database created for this investigation, nearly three-quarters—311—of the 429 drugs approved from 2013 through 2022 were put on the market despite inadequate evidence of their efficacy.”

That’s just the beginning of Lenzer’s report.

How about this?

“Only 2.4 percent of the 123 cancer drugs approved from 2013 through 2022 met all four of the FDA’s scientific criteria. Twenty-nine drugs—23 percent—met none.”

“Eighty-one percent of cancer drugs were approved based on preliminary evidence rather than data showing patients would live longer. Studies of cancer drugs approved on preliminary evidence have failed to show they improve survival in the vast majority of cases.”

This new report confirms what Dr. Barbara Starfield authored in the summer of 2000, in JAMA—the extraordinary and devastating kill rate of FDA approved medicines.

What is the Kennedy-Makary team going to do now?

Are they going to start by waving around this new Lenzer report like a sword over the heads of Congress? Are they going to inform the American people of the true facts?

Are they going to tell the whole truth and keep telling it?