(This Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

Yes, the World Health Organization, with a straight face, claims there are that many medical conditions.

And doctors and researchers and medical school professors and journal editors go along with it.

They’re all liars. On some level, they know they’re liars.

Their whole system may look organized, but it’s completely out of control. It’s as if a small city of 40,000 people looked around one day and realized the population had ballooned to 5 million. And no one blinked. No one raised questions. No one demanded an explanation. No one insisted on an investigation. No one asked how this happened.

Except in the case of diseases, the explanation is obvious. Pure invention. Separate diseases are being cooked up out of nothing.