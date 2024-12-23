That’s what the experts recommend.

I can tell you this. If those 27 injections of vaccines were necessary to prevent very serious disease consequences, including death, as these experts tell us…we wouldn’t be here.

We’d all be dead.

We’d all have died long ago. The human race would be extinct.

27 injections is MARKETING.

And these days, so-called science is a department under MARKETING.

So when anyone’s voice objecting to 27 injections rises to the level of public attention, the so-called scientists come out in full force and defend their MARKETING.

They claim to cite facts. They’re actually citing sales pitches.

Here are the 27 injections:

Newborn vaccines: * Hepatitis B (HepB) within 24 hours of birth. This is the first dose in a three-dose series. * RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) antibody within one week of birth. This only happens if your baby is born during RSV season (typically October to March) AND you didn’t receive the RSV vaccine while pregnant. If it’s not yet RSV season, your baby can wait until just before the season starts for this immunization. 2-month vaccines: * HepB, dose two. * Rotavirus, dose one. * Diphtheria, tetanus and acellular pertussis (DTaP), dose one. * Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib), dose one. * Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV), dose one. * Inactivated poliovirus (IPV), dose one. 4-month vaccines: * Rotavirus, dose two. * DTaP, dose two. * Hib, dose two. * PCV, dose two. * IPV, dose two. 6-month vaccines: * HepB, dose three. * Rotavirus, dose three — only if doing the three-dose series. * DTaP, dose three. * Hib, dose three - only if doing the four-dose series. * PCV, dose three. * IPV, dose three. * Flu vaccine. * COVID-19 vaccine. 12-month vaccines: * Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), dose one. * Hepatitis A (HepA), dose one. * PCV, dose four. 15-month vaccines: * Varicella (VAR), dose one. * DTaP, dose four. * Hib, final dose — this will be dose three or four depending on the series. SOURCE: THE CLEVELAND CLINIC.

What kind of safety studies do you think were done to approve each one of these shots for BABIES?

Do you really suppose the vaccine makers lined up thousands and thousands of babies to test the injections?