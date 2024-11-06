The best one so far: “If Harris had only picked Josh Shapiro [Governor of Pennsylvania] as her running mate, she would win Pennsylvania, but he’s Jewish…”

MSNBC: Does Trump have a mandate? There are still very contentious issues…

Not sure who came out with this one: Harris only had 100 days to mount a campaign after Biden dropped out. Not enough time.

I expect to hear: Well, she really didn’t have experience. She was thrust into the role suddenly. Looking back, we can see she was completely unprepared.

Yes, looking back NOW. But whoever will say this was singing a very different tune a few days ago.

Then there is famed Professor Allan Lichtman, who’s predicted every Presidential winner since 1984, minus only Bush in 2000. Allan is a real self-inflating piece of work. He picked Harris with great certainty. I’m sure he’ll have an interesting analysis of his own screw-up. Or maybe he’ll take a vacation in Fiji for six months.

I’m flipping channels. Here’s another one: The blue collar workers…there are a great many of them…went for Trump. Sub-text: I, a network anchor, have a white collar, but I have great respect for the blue collars. Uh-huh.

The pollsters and prognosticators and network analysts now shift to their new jobs—explaining how it was really obvious that Trump would win:

“Well, I mean, he outworked her…”

“She ran a quiet campaign. You can’t win that way…”