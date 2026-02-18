Because medical fraud isn’t a popular subject for the news—which is controlled by pharma companies.

Google search AI gives 3 news summaries:

ONE:

“New DNA-based vaccine scaffolds are being developed to boost targeted immune responses against HIV, overcoming previous hurdle challenges.”

Amazing. A vaccine for a virus that has never been proved to exist.

“What do you want to do when you grow up, Jimmy?”

“I want to develop a vaccine against a virus that has never been proved to exist.”

“Splendid idea. Anything else?”

“Yes, I’ll risk creating a vaccine that could implant permanent changes in people’s DNA.”

“Well said.”

TWO:

“New research suggests that certain, standard vaccinations, such as for shingles, may have ‘off-target’ benefits, including lowering the risk of dementia.”

Note the words “suggests” and “may have.” Must be great to collect a paycheck for claiming “maybe” and “could be.”

Plus, how do you test for “reducing the risk of dementia?”

You take 5000 healthy people and give half of them the shingles vaccine and half of them a placebo, then wait 10 YEARS to see what happens in the two groups. Therefore, you really know NOTHING right now.

Also, how do you eliminate other obvious reasons why people don’t become demented which have nothing to do with getting the shingles vaccine? Such as diet, exercise, using your mind to stay alert, and avoiding toxic medical drugs and vaccines?

Oh, and I almost forgot: