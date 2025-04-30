BBC: “More than three million children around the world are thought to have died in 2022 as a result of infections that are resistant to antibiotics, according to a study by two leading experts in child health.”

“Children in Africa and South East Asia were found to be most at risk.”

“Antimicrobial resistance—known as AMR—develops when the microbes that cause infections evolve in such a way that antibiotic drugs no longer work.”

“It has been identified as one of the biggest public health threats facing the world's population.”

—The mainstream solution? New antibiotics, naturally. And less prescribing of the current antibiotics.

But of course, the experts leaving out a completely different approach. What are all those children in Africa and East Asia facing?

What conditions?

Protein-calorie malnutrition?

Hunger?

Starvation?

Grinding poverty?

Contaminated water supplies?

A dramatic increase in the use of toxic medical drugs and toxic vaccines? For instance, TOXIC ANTIBIOTICS?

Corporate pollution?

Stolen farmland?

Widespread spraying of poisonous pesticides?

War?

Terrorist attacks?

Religious persecution?

All of these conditions cause suffering, pain, illness, and death.

But medical experts don’t want to talk about them. They want to talk about germs and more germs. And more dollars from “newer and better drugs.”

What I’m describing in this article is what I saw in 1988 when I investigated AIDS and wrote a book about it. Fake diagnosis. Fake analysis.

In Africa, hunger and starvation were called Slim Disease, and then that label was changed to “AIDS.”

Lies, wall to wall.

The real reasons people were dying in Africa were all the reasons I just listed above.

Death had nothing to do with “drug resistance.”

If medical officials and doctors actually wanted to heal people, they’d investigate, now, those same reasons I just listed, in Africa and East Asia.

They’d find out the truth quickly.

Instead, there is an an eternal “debate” about disease, with germs on one side, and “environmental conditions” on the other.

It’s a fake debate. Prolonging it allows the medical cartel to make more money and kill more people.

This following brief story tells you all you need to know: