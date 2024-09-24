Take a guess.

You’re wrong.

Well, a few of you enlightened ones might be right.

The answer?

50% of American children get their vaccines from the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC spends about $4-5 billion a year on vaccines.

They don’t sell the vaccines. Through various programs, they give them away.

So the CDC is a vaccine company that runs at a gigantic loss. Fortunately, they can get all the money they need from people paying taxes and from the feds creating money out of thin air.

And yet, the CDC has never conducted the one large study it MUST, in order to prove that vaccines work and don’t cause grave harm:

Honestly assess the OVERALL HEALTH of very large numbers of children—those who are vaccinated according to the CDC recommended schedule, versus those children who are completely unvaccinated.

Therefore, what we have is a government agency/company, the CDC, supported by Congress who passes funding bills and the President who signs them…

…and this is an ARBITRARY system which claims vaccines are safe and effective.

The claim is so final, the system allocates billions of dollars to the CDC to buy vaccines—and give them away.

You want to see socialism at work?