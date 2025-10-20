That’s what they say: 7 million people showed up for the ‘No Kings’ protests.

I can pretty much guarantee that among all these protesters, there wasn’t ONE highly energized American entrepreneur.

That in itself is very interesting, and instructive.

Just about every one of these protesters wants to tap government money hard; wants, if possible, to live off of government money.

So let’s assume that every one of these 7 million people on the streets could find a way to wheedle $20,000 a year from the government. For doing absolutely NOTHING.

How much total money would that be? $140 billion.

A nice chunk of change, right?

Now…here’s the comparison and the context: how much does the federal government spend on MEDICAL every year?

About $1.4 TRILLION. It’s the number-one item in the federal budget. Ahead of military, ahead of anything.

And this $1.4 trillion doesn’t include all the money 50 state governments spend on MEDICAL, and it doesn’t include what private medical insurance companies shell out, or what Americans spend out of pocket on MEDICAL.

Got that?

Now get this: