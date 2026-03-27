(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

To teach young children to read…the children have to WANT TO READ.

Or they need to feel they MUST READ.

Without that, you’re sunk. You don’t stand a chance.

Teaching reading from the bottom up isn’t a brush-off job. It takes years.

It involves spelling, grammar, vocabulary.

That’s why reading is a subject repeated in every grade stating from first grade.

If you’re trying to force it on kids all the way, against resistance, you’re going to fail.

I started first grade in 1943.

Reading was THE gateway into worlds of adventure. Books. And into literacy itself, which was a prized value.

We realized that when we could read, we could go to the library and check out all sorts of books. Novels, for instance.

Because, in those days, we wanted books.

There was no internet, no cell phones, and there was no TV. We had never heard of TV.

There were BOOKS.

If you never learned to read, you were cut off.

So there was great motivation for young kids. “I WANT TO READ.”

Suppose right now, in order to access the internet and a cell phone, you had to engage in a VERY complicated entry system. Just to log on.

The system for logging on was so complex, it took at least six years before you mastered it by studying it five a days a week.

If you didn’t learn that system of gaining entry to TV, the internet, a cell phone, you could not pass through the gate. You were cut off.

And starting in first grade, the teacher said, “OK class, now we’re going to start learning how to get television and the internet and cell phones. So pay attention.”

Do you think a child would be motivated to study hard in school to learn how to enter those worlds?

You bet he’d be motivated. He’d show up in class every day and work hard and demand help when there was a point he didn’t understand. He’d be a very attentive student: