Last week, I posted 5 blockbuster articles on medically caused deaths in America.

This is an issue nobody is talking about on any consistent basis.

I’m talking about it.

I’ve been on the case for at least 15 years now.

Yes, there is some debate here and there in the medical literature. One brand of statistical liar vs. another brand of statistical liar vs. another brand of incomprehensible numbers cruncher.

The result? A squalid mess, with no definitive outcome. Which is the whole point. To keep the truth in hiding.

The whole issue of medical murder as an ongoing high crime has itself become an op—in the sense that obscuring it and keeping it out of the news and out of the awareness of the public and out of MAHA is intentional.

Think about it. The US medical system kills more than two million people per decade…and this isn’t a news story. No government agency is doing anything to stop it. That isn’t a new story?

I recently checked to see what happened, in US news media, right after Dr. Barbara Starfield published her landmark review of medically caused death, in the Journal of the American Association on July 26, 2000. I’ve referred to her review dozens of times in these pages. According to her figures, the medical system kills 2.25 million Americans every decade.

What I found was this: virtually no mention of Starfield’s review, at the time, in the NY Times, the Washington Post, or Time Magazine. It was as if Starfield’s staggering finding didn’t exist.

There was a news blackout across America. The reason given by some analysts who looked into this years later? Starfield’s findings were controversial. Other medical researchers thought she overstated her case and her numbers. But since when has controversy stopped the news from covering an explosive story? The news feeds off controversy. The more the better.

Here are a couple of events from very recent times: