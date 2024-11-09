Adam Smith, long-time Democrat Congressman representing the Seattle area, appeared on FOX, and was asked for his reaction to Trump’s victory.

I was flipping channels at the time, and Smith stopped me in my tracks.

Paraphrasing…he said, Democrats have to stop talking about Trump. We shouldn’t even mention his name. We should govern well. That should be our response. For example, in Seattle, we have serious problems. Homelessness, drugs, crime. The Democratic leadership there needs to make real progress solving those problems. That would be our response…”

Stop whining, bitching, moaning, screaming about the election and prove Democrats can govern.

If they can.

If they can’t, then they’re cooked.

And solving problems doesn’t mean putting everybody on Welfare.

Congressman Smith has been an advocate for government-led JOB TRAINNG. Talking about TRADE SKILLS. There’s a revolutionary concept. Wow.

Put people to work actually earning a paycheck. I’m surprised Democrats still allow Smith in the Party.

I’m surprised his colleagues haven’t called him an autocrat and a Nazi.

Why haven’t I heard about Smith before? Because Democrats surely are embarrassed—one of their own suggesting people work for a living. And Lefty media certainly don’t want to present Smith mouthing off about job training. He would undermine the whole GOVERNMENT HAS TO PAY AND PAY AND PAY THE VICTIMS narrative.

Remember, when Democrats talk about freedom and democracy—these are the bedrocks they claim they’re protecting—they mean Welfare.

That’s their major policy plank. What else do they have? If they said, “Let’s put America, all of America, to work,” they’d be supporting a real economy, and that’s the last thing they want.

They support unions (notice how many union members came out for Trump), but those unions are already established and are firmly entrenched. Big deal.

Memo to MSNBC, Rachel Maddow and Joe Scarborough: