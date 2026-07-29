Editorial Note

This article was published on August 9, 2005, as Jon prepared for an upcoming tele-workshop on disease hoaxes and healing.

Beginning with an ongoing public debate, Jon turns to a broader question that surfaced throughout much of his work: How should someone respond when they believe a widely accepted idea is causing real harm?

This article offers insight into how Jon thought about persuasion, public debate, and the responsibility he believed came with publicly challenging accepted ideas.