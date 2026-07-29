A Disease Hoax and a Debate (August 2005)
Originally published on August 9, 2005
Editorial Note
This article was published on August 9, 2005, as Jon prepared for an upcoming tele-workshop on disease hoaxes and healing.
Beginning with an ongoing public debate, Jon turns to a broader question that surfaced throughout much of his work: How should someone respond when they believe a widely accepted idea is causing real harm?
This article offers insight into how Jon thought about persuasion, public debate, and the responsibility he believed came with publicly challenging accepted ideas.
Tom Kudla Editorial Steward The Jon Rappoport Archive