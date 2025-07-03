(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

This pisses me off.

There’s a confusion here, and I’m going to straighten it out. Stay with me.

Here’s what Breitbart reports: “A district court judge, appointed by former President George W. Bush, has stopped President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants living in the United States.”

“This week, New York Eastern District Judge Brian M. Cogan ruled that [Kristi] Noem’s move to end TPS for Haitian migrants by September is unlawful and will harm such migrants, requiring the administration to keep the program open until its former end date of Feb. 3.”

No! That’s wrong. The judge made a ruling, but it doesn’t apply to “hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants living in the United States.”

The judge actually wrote, in his decision, “Balancing the equities, plaintiffs’ injuries far outweigh any harm to the Government from a postponement.”

THE PLAINTIFFS.

Aha.

The judge gave relief to the SPECIFIC plaintiffs (Haitians) in the case before him.

Which he can do.

But the US Supreme Court just ruled that such decisions do not cover the whole country.

They only apply to the plaintiffs in the case before the federal district judge.

So this judge can’t—and didn’t—block deportation for all Haitian migrants in the US.

He only postponed it for the specific Haitians pleading their case in front of him.

I HOPE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION UNDERSTANDS THIS.

Breitbart doesn’t understand it.

The landmark US Supreme Court ruling was a fantastic game changer, as I explained in several articles. It stopped little federal district judges from blocking and canceling a President’s Executive Orders.

Those Presidential Orders apply to the whole country. The district judge’s decisions DON’T.

The Supreme Court ruled a federal district judge can only grant relief from such an Order to the specific plaintiffs arguing their case in front of him.

OK. The confusion is now straightened out.

Unless key people in the Trump administration are clueless.

DHS chief Kristi Noem should make a clear statement about this Haitian case. Get it on the record: