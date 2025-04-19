I’m writing this now, because

exploring a toxic connection between citric acid, a very common ingredient in food and nutritional supplements, and Aspergillus Fumigatus, a mold/fungus.

That mold was used in secret US Army experiments on US citizens.

NY Times, December 23, 1976: “In one test in a warehouse at Mechanicsburg, the Army used a fungal substance that it acknowledged could cause disease. The substance was aspergillus fumigatus, which is commonly found in compost piles and damp hay and can cause aspergillosis, an uncommon sporadic disease that can take the form of asthmatic attacks or infection in the external ear.”

Deseret News, via NY Times, July 27, 1994: “…an early germ-warfare test. It took place in 1951 near Newport News, Va….The Army released an organism called Aspergillus fumigatus at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center because most workers were black. For some reason, the testers imagined an enemy might target the blacks at military bases.”

“‘Since Negroes are more susceptible to coccidioides than are whites,’ a report said, ‘this fungus disease was simulated by using Aspergillus fumigatus.’ Aspergillus, further, was known to cause lethal infections.”

KNOWN TO CAUSE LETHAL INFECTIONS??!!??

Between 1949 and 1969, according to the Washington Post and other news outlets, the US Army conducted more than 200 experiments, in which various microbial agents were released—some of which were sprayed in public places in New York, San Francisco, Washington DC., and other cities. Details about which agents were released in which places were classified, but Aspergillus Fumigatus was one of them.

—Spraying a mold/fungus on Americans as a “test” of “aerial dispersion patterns” and “other effects.”

When, in 1977, it publicly admitted running these experiments for decades, the Army, of course, maintained that the substances sprayed were harmless.

MEDICAL EXPERIMENTATION on the public is a hallmark of the medical system. In case anyone has forgotten, the massively destructive RNA technology used in the COVID vaccines had never been approved for any drug or vaccine broadly applied to humans prior to 2020.

The vaccines were a first. For several BILLION “test subjects.”

And just like the mold/fungus—all the experts claim the RNA COVID shots are harmless.

We’re supposed to believe the experts and act like appreciative robots.

As opposed to demanding and exposing: MEDICAL TRUTH NOW.

-- Jon Rappoport