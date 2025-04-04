First, get it through your head that The Law is not the same thing as What Judges Say About The Law.

“Well, this federal judge ruled against us, so I guess that’s it. We’ll file an appeal…”

The federal judge decided what the law says. And even though he lives in Dinkberg, a tiny town out in the sticks, he just decided what the law says for the whole country. Bullshit.

He may as well be from outer space. And watch what happens when his ruling has to do with, say, VACCINES.

Right now, Kennedy is trying to get his hands on the super-secret CDC files documenting vaccine injuries and deaths. The files, called VSD, go back 35 years. They’re explosive.

And even though Kennedy is head of HHS, which rules over the CDC, there’s a chance people at the CDC will refuse his request. And the stand-off will go to court.

Where some alien blob is the judge.