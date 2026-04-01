Possible?

Yes.

Available now?

Can be done if you wear a headset or special glasses.

The hologram would have the capability of a ChatGPT. Ask questions and you get answers. Have a conversation.

The hologram is very real, but not perfect yet.

The cost? Ordering all the pieces and hiring a good tech person to assemble them….about $100 thousand.

That’s for the best version possible.

You can walk around it, you can hear it anywhere in the room…

So we assume that the price will come down drastically, and eventually glasses and headsets won’t be necessary.

People can have their own life-sized hologram of an AI to talk to.

Once the price is reasonable and the quality is shockingly good, there will be a flood of customers.

This will change society.

People will say, “I had my doctor over at the house yesterday. We talked about my condition for an hour.”

Or the hologram was a teacher or a shrink or a friend or a husband or wife or whatever.

People working from home will be able to use their hologram as an expert to consult.

Or possibly they’ll just have the hologram DO their jobs. If they still have jobs.

You’ll get this: