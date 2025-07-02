There are many safety issues with these RNA shots. And that’s the understatement of all time.

But a big one I’m talking about is this:

Any vaccine which receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA does NOT require ongoing federal inspection of batches for safety.

That vaccine only requires the manufacturer to certify safety before a batch is released for injection.

This means two big things. Until the Pfizer and Moderna shots were fully approved by the FDA, and thus went beyond Emergency Use Authorization status, they didn’t require federal inspection.

Pfizer got full FDA approval in May and August of 2021, and Moderna got it in January and June of 2022. Until those dates, no federal inspections were required.

But that’s not all.

RIGHT NOW, all these RNA shots for children are STILL under Emergency Use Authorization only.

Therefore, every child under 12 getting a shot is relying on a safety claim made by Pfizer or Moderna—not federal inspectors.

Do you want to rely on the company only?

I’m not suggesting the federal inspectors should be trusted. I’m just telling you they’re not required when the shots are for children. Only the manufacturer has to make a safety certification.

BOOM.

Purity of contents? No contamination? Correct amounts of each component in the vials? Clean manufacturing facilities? For kids receiving the shots these days, only Pfizer and Moderna have to say YES to these factors.

Bad batch? Exceptionally bad batch? Only Pfizer and Moderna have to say NO to that.

And there’s even more: