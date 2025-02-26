President Trump: Expand FLOOD THE ZONE.

A multi-pronged blitz.

ONE: Standard appeals in all cases where judges are blocking your Executive Orders.

TWO: Pam Bondi announces investigations of all these judges, for conflicts of interest. Reinforce with announcements from your Press Secretary. AL PR hands on deck. If a judge is found to have committed an obvious crime, Bondi PROSECUTES him.

THREE: Your attorneys get on every available media outlet and explain these are YOUR agencies. Their personnel, budgets, and programs are under YOU in the Executive Branch.