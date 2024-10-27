Hamish sniffed out the coming catastrophe—no endorsement of Kamala at the Times would be forthcoming.

He said, “Hey, editors, imagine taking half a million Times readers with you to your own operation here, where you can endorse Lenin or Mel Gibson or Oprah or General Flynn or Trotsky or Tom Brady or Fauci. You can write anything you want to, every day. You can claim you’re the official voice of the underserved or the overserved or the huddled masses or the billionaires or the Israelis or the Palestinians or Zelensky or Putin or Jane Fonda or Marjorie Taylor Greene. You can propose new Constitutional Amendments covering transgender surgery or pronouns or adverbs or free weapons for all Americans or Presidential elections every six months or driverless cars or mandatory vaccines or no vaccines or concentration camps or border walls or no borders or vegan diets or emptying the prisons or censorship or new federal bureaucracies or digital money or no money. You can—”

At this point, the editors ran away screaming in the night, because freedom was the last thing on their minds: