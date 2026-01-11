Maybe it’s just me. But I won’t go to the Daily Mail, no matter how juicy the headline seems. Because once I’m there, I have a hell of a time getting out of the joint. It’s as if the Daily Mail wants to keep me there. I hate that. Occasionally I’ve had similar trouble at the NY Post.

Here’s something I don’t get. I click on a site to read an article, and right away there’s a little video screen at the right hand margin blocking part of the text of the article. What the hell is that? Do they want me to watch the video or read the article? Why do I have to get rid of the little screen to read the damn story? Make up your friggin’ minds, boys. If you want me to watch a video, put it on a separate page. If you want me to read the article, get that little screen out of my way. If you want me to do both at the same time, you’re talking to the wrong guy.

Then there are interrupted articles. I’m reading along, and all of a sudden as I go down the page there are three ads and a link to another story and a weather report. I scroll down past this crap to keep reading, and later on in the story the same thing happens again. A few ads, two promos, maybe a “related link”. I’m trying to read the ARTICLE.

That stupid strategy could be enhanced by a whole block of horizontally placed bullshit ads for the magic device I can put on my foot at night that will cure peripheral neuropathy, a food I should never eat if I want to live past the age of 35, a teaser for the most frightening monster ever seen in the forests of North America, a frozen dessert I never heard of, a holiday in Borneo, a new shower installation that will prevent falls, a warning to never put mustard in the fridge…

And websites accept these ads because it’s money. The message I infer is, “Look, we have to survive and that means ads. So put up with all this tripe, none of it works, it’s load of nonsense, so just skip over it and let us make a living.” Yeah, that’s real journalism.

Here’s one I keep running into everywhere: