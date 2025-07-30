What idiot put the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT at the forefront of MENTAL HEALTH for the whole country?

That idiot was President Harry Truman, who signed The Mental Health Act in 1946.

It gave birth to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), which is now a branch of the National Institutes of Health.

The mission of NIMH: ”transform the understanding and treatment of mental illnesses through basic and clinical research, paving the way for prevention, recovery, and cure.”

Yeah, well, they transformed it.

But back to my original point. Why is the government meddling in mental health?

By what authority?

And what person in his right mind would trust the government to do anything constructive about mental health?

NIMH is a sham and a scam, plain and simple. Plus it’s, yes, totalitarian when you stop and think about it. The government is defining what mental health and mental illness are.

In collaboration with psychiatry and Pharma.

There’s a partnership we can all reject, right?

In its own literature, NIMH lays out 4 goals: “Advancing basic science of brain, genomics, and behavior to understand mental illnesses; Charting mental illness trajectories to determine when, where, and how to intervene; Highlighting efforts to improve preventive and therapeutic interventions.; Bringing knowledge to practice, improvements to services, and better outcomes to individuals.”

Meddling. Deciding what’s true and what isn’t. Assuming authority over mental health. Using federal funds to do what it does, of course.

And just by chance, it turns out that all mental health is what official psychiatry says it is. The government concurs and agrees. Wow, what a coincidence. Nobody else got in the door to propose another theory of mental health.

So where have we gotten to?