The NY Times is reporting that the number of prescriptions for ADHD drugs…

For adult Americans in their 30s…

Went from 5 million, in 2012…

To 18 million, in 2022.

BANG.

These are stimulant drugs. Speed-type drugs.

To treat a condition that doesn’t exist.

Yes, ADHD is another one of those labels which has no defining physical test to back it up.

It’s a menu of behaviors, clustered together by committees of psychiatrists, to make it seem like a SPECIFIC THING. Which it isn’t.

It’s a marketing scheme for selling drugs—and as you can see, a very successful scheme.

The rise in the number of prescriptions is much bigger in boys, which is to be expected, because they’ve been targeted for more than 60 years.

But the adults are climbing on the bandwagon now.

Wandering attention, inability to focus—the hallmarks of so-called ADHD—can be caused by dozens of factors. But Pharma calls it a “brain problem.”

And their PR people keeping saying, “We’re getting closer to understanding the specific brain dysfunction responsible…”

Meanwhile, the speed-type drugs tend to cause an UP followed by a DOWN. The DOWN is diagnosed as clinical depression, which leads to the prescription of antidepressants, which produce UPS AND DOWNS—and this is diagnosed as Bipolar, leading to more drugs.

All the drugs are dangerous and damaging.

With MAHA now in the spotlight, you’d expect major conservative news outlets to report what I just laid out above—but no, they’re clueless. Or they want to be clueless.

They’re afraid to go all the way and expose the whole con.

That’s a pattern I’ve seen, ever since I started hammering on the Pharma colossus in 1988.

It’s on the level of reporting that a murderer stole furniture from a store—but omitting the murder.