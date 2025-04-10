Read my previous piece on the endorsement here.

It comes down to this: Is Kennedy driving us, or are we driving him?

Because I’m talking about strategy in the war against the medical cartel.

Fact: In the history of America, there has never been a person in charge of the federal health/medical apparatus who knows as much about the deep crimes of the medical cartel as Robert Kennedy.

The vaccines, the drugs, the killer medical protocols, etc.

Simply walking away from Kennedy after his MMR endorsement makes no strategic sense.

We have to drive him.

How? Read my recent article on the new MEDICAL TRUTH NOW campaign, and listen to my podcast on how to win this war we’re in.

I don’t care what Kennedy believes he has to say in order to maintain his power as head of HHS. OUR job in this war is all about exposing the medical cartel, chapter and verse.

Taking the black pill and claiming all hope is lost is a con. We’d be conning ourselves. DOOM is the easiest position in the world to assume. Because it absolves us of all responsibility.

We’ve all had long nights with the black pill in our hands. So what? We’re still here in the fight.

We decided to be here in the fight.

Our job is to make Kennedy catch up to us. But in order to do that, we have to make our presence known in a very visible tidal wave. MEDICAL TRUTH NOW. Every deep medical crime EXPOSED to the world. By so many of us, so relentlessly, that there’s no turning back, there’s no escape hatch for the medical princes and chieftains.

Ultimately, their strength is an illusion based on our silence.

So we never do silence.