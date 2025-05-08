Bondi needs to answer very specific questions NOW.

ONE: Did you earn $203,738 in 2024 from the law firm Panza, Maurer & Maynard, where you served as “Of Counsel” to Pfizer? You did, right?

TWO: Why didn’t you bring that up during your Senate confirmation hearing?

THREE: Did you fail to include that info (oops) on the hearing questionnaire you filled out?

FOUR: Exactly what did you do for Pfizer as their attorney? Why isn’t your work for Pfizer in the available public record?

FIVE: It’s also strange that your law firm at the time, Panza, Maurer & Maynard, doesn’t describe its work for Pfizer. What’s going on there, Pam?

SIX: Now let’s get to the issue of conflict of interest. There is a whistleblower lawsuit filed by Brook Jackson, who used to work for Ventavia Research Group, which ran clinical trials for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Jackson states that Pfizer committed fraud—violated clinical trial protocols and manipulated data.

In March 2024, long before you took office as AG, the DOJ asked for that the case to be dismissed. I understand the case is still alive in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. I’m sure you know about the case, Pam. Are you planning to have the DOJ get back in the saddle and take an active role? If not, why not? Because you’re still loyal to Pfizer?

SEVEN: Are there other Pfizer cases or investigations on the griddle at the DOJ, Pam? Cases you could either take on, full bore, or back away from?

For instance, AstraZeneca UK Limited et al v. Joshua Atchley et al, No. 23-9, is now being reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Pfizer is one of the defendants in that case. As I’m sure you know, Pfizer is accused of winning medical contracts by bribing the Iraqi Ministry of Health, which at the time was under the thumb of Jaysh al-Mahdi, a terrorist group. The plaintiffs in this case say Pfizer contributed to the deaths and injuries of American soldiers in Iraq. Depending on how the US Supremes rule in the case, you could bring in the DOJ to keep digging into this swamp. Would you, Pam, or would you back away and stay loyal to Pfizer?

You should go on the record with answers to all these questions, Pam. No bloviating. Give us straight talk. Details. Hold nothing back.

Or your tenure as AG could be short.

Pam, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that, if you’re hiding something about your relationship with Pfizer, and other people (criminals) know that, they could hold your secret over your head, and get you to do things and not do things—they could run you. Control you. Own you.

Speak up, Pam.

You’re supposed to be the number one law enforcement officer in America.

And as many of us would say, Pfizer is up there among the biggest criminals in America. You know, because of the COVID kill shot.

It’s a messy situation, Pam: