The public release of the Internet offered a Phase One in which freedom was promoted vigorously.

“This changes everything. Free speech, and people all over the world will be able to share information and research…”

The Wild West.

But all along, the plan, Phase Two, was something else entirely.

It’s coming into focus now—against large resistance.

There will be automatic AI gatekeepers who qualify Internet users and check their universal digital ID. You’ll need to have the ID, to access…

…databases, of which there will be millions.

You get inside with that ID (which also enables governments to track you online and offline), but how FAR you get in, which databases you’re allowed to access, depends on the status level of your ID.

Are you “completely clean?” Do you have “offenses” on your record? Do you have elevated security clearances? Which ones?

This is the future.

It was there, in theory, since the Internet went public. The technology needed to catch up with the Plan. And now it has. AI has made major leaps.

If censors have their way, there is another wrinkle: websites, blogs, social media accounts, etc., will be ranked in terms of their, what should we call it, “conforming to official reality.” And of course, every Internet account will be linked to the digital ID of its owner.

When you read the numerous reports these days about high-level political forces demanding censorship of misinformation, all THIS is what they’re really talking about and aiming toward.

They want free speech to be subjected to the Phase Two plan.

Once people were hooked on the Internet in the early days, and hooked on the Age of Information, they were on a road toward digital ID as a necessity for accessing information.

But the Internet was always just one compartment of larger digital reality. As in, for instance: