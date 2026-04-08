I continue to explore ChatGPT to understand as many aspects of it as I can.

Recently, messages have appeared along with answers to my questions. Not every time, but once in a while. For example, I ask a question about the Strait of Hormuz, and it offers me a background tutorial on Hormuz.

The history of the Strait, the conflicts, etc.

It’s building a massive underpinning of knowledge on many different subjects.

This is going to fortify basic knowledge for the “more intelligent user.”

For instance, medical readers and students and researchers will be able to acquire fundamental understandings of viruses, vaccines, medical drugs, genetics, and so on.

And these areas will be littered with disinformation.

So in essence, GPT will be a vast encyclopedia riddled with disinfo.

Extending out indefinitely into the future.

People want to know everything important about a past war, about the history of Communism in Russia, about the CIA, about the history of slavery in Africa, about Islam, about how the State of Israel was founded, about social justice, about genetic treatments for diseases…and they’ll get all sorts of lies mixed with truths.

The whole knowledge base of humans will be tainted and corrupted.

It’s even possible—and this would be devastating: