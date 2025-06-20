Companies and labs are using AI to study billions of possible synthetic proteins, which could have medical uses.

Among these protein molecules? Those which can be delivered to the brain:

Peptides, enzymes, “influencers” which affect brain receptors and neural pathways, which increase or decrease the production of neurotransmitters, which mimic or block natural brain peptides.

To achieve what? Mood changes. Changes of emotion.

Research is going on at MIT and Stanford. A company called Cerebral Therapeutics is working on proteins which would be delivered to the Central Nervous System through a pump that is implanted in the body.

Insitro is a company that’s using AI to “make new models of mental disorders” at the molecular level of the brain—which would lead to synthetic protein therapy.

Using AI, NIH and DARPA are researching proteins which can modulate neurological activity.

These are examples of the push toward “a new medicine of the brain.”

Keep in mind:

No so-called mental disorder has a physical defining diagnostic test. All disorders are inventions, cooked up to align with people’s experience in life—to make that experience seem “scientific.” “You feel sad and down and depressed? Well, you see, you have a CONDITION. Clinical depression.”

These fake disorders are being used by AI designers to prompt AI into coming up with proteins to treat the fake disorders.