And 5000 is just for starters. Just a warm-up.

The Hollywood Reporter: “Inception Point AI is attempting to do just that, as the company builds a stable of AI talent to host podcasts, and eventually become broader influencers across social media, literature and more. Amid the high costs for producing narrative podcasts and pricy, short-term contracts for popular hosts, the idea here is being able to own, scale and control the talent (unlike those off-the-cuff humans) and produce shows at a minimal cost.” $1 per episode.

“Inception Point AI already has more than 5,000 shows across its Quiet Please Podcast Network and produces more than 3,000 episodes a week. Collectively, the network has seen 10 million downloads since September 2023. It takes about an hour to create an episode, from coming up with the idea to getting it out in the world.”

The podcast hosts look like humans. Very much so.

Of course, the technology will keep improving.

Within the next five years, there might be a million AI podcasts. All looking and sounding exactly like humans.

There’s a paradox here. Humans will want the AIs to seem human, while at the same they won’t care whether they are human.

SEEMING is good enough.

“If you can fool me, I’m happy.”

A few hundred thousand sleazy humans will make podcasts whose hosts declare, “Hey, I’m real, I’m not one of those fake AIs…” But the hosts and the podcasts WILL BE AI.

Other sleazeballs will make AI podcasts that accuse human podcasters of being AIs.

You, the reader, may not like any of this, but you’re not 10 years old now, growing up with all video all the time and blossoming AI around you.

Those kids are different. They “ingest” differently.

Then we’ll have this: