Those are the 2 choices.

AI is “telling us”: “You can either mature and use AI as a tool with YOU in charge, or you can curl up in a ball and let us take over completely.”

AI has no feeling about either choice. It doesn’t care.

It’s not alive. We are.

Read my original piece on GREAT UNDERTAKINGS. Launching them is what adults do. Letting them go to waste and settling for THE ORDINARY as a way of life will bring AI right in the door as the ruler of the “new civilization.”

We need a hell of a lot more than rebellion against AI. We need GREAT UNDERTAKINGS, which puts AI in its proper place. As an aid and a tool.

Otherwise, the major alliance between corporations and government will drive AI over us like a steamroller.

—When I was writing this, the US and Israel had just attacked Iran. Yet one more move on the Globalist chessboard. Yet one more reason for people to ignore the advance of AI.

I keep coming back to the issue of PERSPECTIVE. Because it’s such a key.

If you trace the history of painting through the Middle Ages into the Renaissance, you see a sudden shift. The paintings change from flat space to three dimensions. The painters discovered perspective. All the objects and people in the paintings took on new relationships to each other.

That’s exactly what GREAT UNDERTAKINGS do. People suddenly see AI for what it really is. Not a dominator. A tool: