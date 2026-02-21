(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

Robert Kennedy recently supported Trump’s Order to ramp up US production of glyphosate, the core chemical in Roundup.

Trump stated this is a National Security issue.

Kennedy agreed. He claimed Roundup—and therefore the whole system that goes with it—are an absolute necessity, to feed America. And without this system in place, US farmers would go out of business.

So I went to ChatGPT and asked it to present “a better path.”

In a matter of seconds, it did.

Here is what GPT wrote. I found it quite sensible.

I CHALLENGE Kennedy to reply. If he refuses, I’ll take that as his confession that he’s completely wrong. And he knows he’s wrong. And he’s deceiving America.

Here we go—

ME, TO CHATGPT:

Imagine this. You’re the secretary of the USDA. You have an epiphany. You realize it’s possible for US farmers to feed the nation without GMO crops which are engineered to be tolerant to herbicides. The farmers will make a profit. They won’t go out of business. Make a case for this different system of US farming—in plain English.

CHATGPT:

All right. I’m the Secretary of Agriculture. I wake up one morning and realize something simple:

We don’t actually need crops engineered to survive heavy herbicide spraying in order to feed the country. What we need is smart farming, healthy soil, and systems that work with nature instead of constantly fighting it.

Here’s the case, in plain English.

First: Farmers fed America for generations before herbicide-tolerant GMOs existed. Corn, soybeans, wheat, vegetables—these were grown successfully long before crops were engineered to survive chemical baths. The idea that food production collapses without this technology just isn’t historically true.

Second: The core problem GMOs were designed to solve wasn’t food scarcity—it was weed control efficiency. Herbicide-tolerant crops allow farmers to spray broadly and kill weeds without killing the crop. That’s convenient. It saves labor. But convenience is not the same thing as necessity.

There are other ways to manage weeds:

Crop rotation. When you rotate crops, weeds adapted to one crop cycle lose their advantage.

Cover crops. Planting rye, clover, or vetch in the off-season suppresses weeds naturally and improves soil.

Mechanical cultivation. Modern precision tools are far more efficient than the equipment of 50 years ago.

Mulching systems.

Livestock integration—grazing animals to reduce weed pressure.

Targeted, limited herbicide use instead of blanket spraying.

None of this is theoretical. Many profitable farmers already do it.

Third: Soil health becomes the center of the system. When farmers depend less on heavy chemical use, they often shift toward practices that build soil organic matter. Healthier soil holds more water, resists erosion, and reduces fertilizer costs. Over time, that lowers input expenses. Lower inputs mean better margins—even if yields are slightly lower in some cases.

And that’s important: the goal isn’t maximum yield at any cost. It’s stable profit.

Right now, farmers operate on thin margins. Herbicide-resistant GMO systems lock them into:

Buying patented seed every year

Buying specific chemical packages

Managing herbicide-resistant “superweeds” that emerge from overuse

When weeds evolve resistance, farmers often end up spraying more chemicals, not less. That’s a treadmill.

A diversified system reduces that treadmill effect.

Fourth: Market advantage. There is growing domestic and global demand for non-GMO crops. Farmers who supply that market often receive price premiums. That premium can offset slightly lower yields. If we help build supply chains and labeling systems that are fair and transparent, farmers can capture more of that value.

Fifth: Risk reduction. When you rely heavily on one technological system, you concentrate risk. If resistance spreads, if input costs spike, if export markets reject certain crops—farmers are exposed. A diversified, lower-input system spreads risk.

Sixth: Innovation doesn’t disappear. We can invest in:

Advanced robotics for precision weeding

AI-driven crop rotation planning

Breeding programs (non-GMO) for pest resistance and drought tolerance

Region-specific farming systems

This isn’t going backward. It’s modernizing in a different direction.

Now let’s talk about the fear: “Farmers will go out of business.”

They won’t—if the transition is managed intelligently.

As USDA, I would:

Provide transition grants for farmers shifting systems

Expand crop insurance models that support diversified farms

Invest in research on low-input high-efficiency farming

Help build local and regional processing infrastructure

Reform subsidy structures so they don’t penalize diversified operations

Farmers don’t want ideology. They want stability and profit. If a system reduces input costs, builds soil, lowers risk, and opens premium markets, many will adopt it.

Will yields look exactly the same? Not always. But national food supply depends more on distribution, waste reduction, and crop allocation than on squeezing the final 3–5% out of every acre.

America already produces more calories than it consumes. The question isn’t, “Can we grow enough?” The question is, “What kind of system do we want to lock ourselves into for the next 50 years?”

A system dependent on escalating chemical arms races?

Or a system that relies on agronomy, diversity, and resilience?

We can feed the nation without herbicide-tolerant GMO crops.

The real shift isn’t technological. It’s philosophical: from domination to management, from short-term yield maximization to long-term stability.

And farmers, given the right support and clear economics, can absolutely make money doing it.

—end of CHATGPT plan—

I think that’s quite clear.

There is a better path.

America doesn’t need GMO crops or the toxic herbicides that go with them.

I also believe many researchers agree with GPT.

Now it’s up to Robert Kennedy.

Reply to this, Mr. Kennedy, or admit you’re wrong.

You’re on the clock.

-- Jon Rappoport