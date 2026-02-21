Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SheThinksLiberty's avatar
SheThinksLiberty
2h

As Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said yesterday (I think it was yesterday, Feb 20), "We do not need to poison people in order to feed them."

So, Florida's Surgeon General stands opposed to Trump and to RFK, Jr.

I'm with Dr. Ladapo.

Reply
Share
5 replies
janet mills's avatar
janet mills
3h

AI says: Native Americans utilized advanced, sustainable agricultural techniques, most notably the "Three Sisters" method (corn, beans, squash), which functioned as a form of companion planting and soil-regenerating crop rotation. This system improved soil health, maximized yields, and managed pests naturally without synthetic fertilizers.

nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu

nwdistrict.ifas.ufl.edu

+3

Key Aspects of Native American Agriculture:

The Three Sisters (Intercropping): Corn provides a trellis for climbing beans, beans fix nitrogen in the soil, and squash vines cover the ground to retain moisture and suppress weeds.

Soil Management: Rather than depleting soil, Native Americans rotated crops and used organic fertilizers like fish and manure to replenish nutrients.

Sustainability: This method, practiced for centuries, demonstrated an understanding of ecological harmony, ensuring long-term land productivity.

Knowledge Transfer: These techniques were shared with early European settlers, influencing agricultural practices in the New World.

USDA National Agricultural Library (.gov)

USDA National Agricultural Library (.gov)

+8

The Three Sisters was not just a planting method, but a sophisticated, long-term approach to agriculture that maintained soil fertility and sustainability.

Reply
Share
4 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Rappoport · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture