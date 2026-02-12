Matt Shumer’s recent massively viewed article, SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING, states the AI tidal wave is VERY big.

Because AI breakthroughs are coming on at an ever-accelerating pace.

What was true a year ago is not true today. Shumer says forget those old claims that ChatGPT hallucinates and makes mistakes. That was a year ago. The new versions of GPT are much smarter. A year in AI development time is huge. Even months are now huge.

I want to discuss writing and journalism, since that’s what I’ve been doing since I was 17, 70 years ago.

As I’ve shown you in a past piece, ChatGPT can write a paragraph in NY Times style that is indistinguishable from what a human Times reporter would write.

Most human writers are mimicking a style they learned or absorbed by contact.

In a way, they’re human AIs. They’re writing mechanically, according to a pattern.

An actual WRITER is doing something else. And not just one something else. He gives rise to many different voices. He’s inventing. He’s giving the English language a ransacking workout.

Then there is this factor: