(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

The AI wizards are clashing over how good or bad it’s going to get for everybody.

Since Matt Shumer’s article, SOMETHING BIG IS HAPPENING, amassed 50 million views and counting, the debate over how big AI is getting, and how fast, has heated up.

Shumer says the tidal wave is here, and AI us so efficient now it’s going to take over huge numbers of human jobs soon.

Another pro says the speed and power of new AI are awesome indeed, but it still has many technical problems, and it’s far from ready to launch big-time replacement of humans.

Another pro says the whole basis of AI (Large Language Models) is a dead end, and AI will never take over society in AI’s present form, because that form is rife with elements that will keep generating endless mistakes.

—But any way you look at it, the water is rising, and jobs will go by the board. No one knows how many how soon.

The PLAN, though, is clear, when you look at the elite players. They want to push it. They want replacement. They don’t lose sleep over the fate of humans.

They’re looking at humans as disposable units.

If lots and lots of people are thrown out of work, there is only one solution that avoids mass chaos, violent chaos everywhere: