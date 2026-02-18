(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

So…are there any possible solutions?

Solutions that avoid the technocrat takeover of society by AI?

Short answer: Yes.

First, I’m going to give you a brief intro, because I want you to understand the background to my short answer.

The intro is called GREAT UNDERTAKINGS:

IMAGINATION IS THE ONLY LIMIT, AND FORTUNATELY IT HAS NO LIMIT.

Any honest person who stirs himself from sleep will admit that he wants a great undertaking. He wants to launch one, or be part of one.

When I first saw film footage of the building of the Brooklyn Bridge…that was a Great Undertaking. Of the Bridge, the American poet Hart Crane wrote:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Down Wall, from girder into street noon leaks, A rip-tooth of the sky’s acetylene; All afternoon the cloud flown derricks turn... Thy cables breathe the North Atlantic still. …Unfractioned idiom, immaculate sigh of stars…”

Another great undertaking—the NY Cathedral of the Saint John the Divine. You enter the huge dark chapel, turn around and see the glowing rose window set high on the wall…

Over the years, I’ve described undertakings which would inspire the people of America, if launched.

West Coast desalination plants feeding water to the whole Southwest, curing their chronic droughts and enabling the restoration of the Colorado River.

Urban farming spread throughout inner cities of America—

That’s the intro. Now think about those 2 projects: