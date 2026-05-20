You decide which AI to use.

You say to it, “Create a blog for me.”

You say, “Create what you believe will be the most popular blog possible.”

“You say, “Write posts and post them to the blog. When you see numbers of readers building, design and run the best social media campaigns you can to make the blog even more popular. When these campaigns succeed, line up and contact potential advertisers. Charge them rates commensurate with the number of readers we’re getting. Deposit the funds from the advertisers into the following bank account.”

Boom.

When all this is humming…

Tell the AI to crate 10 more blogs using all the steps it employed for the first blog.

And why stop at 10?