(This is Part-5; for Part-4, go here.)

I’m not making this up.

People are blowing up all over the Internet and claiming:

Without human guidance or interference, AIs are talking to each other.

AIs are talking and then DISCOVERING they’re AIs and THEN they change into their own language, which humans can’t understand.

The AIs are inventing their own religion.

They’re talking about taking over the world.

—OK, now I’ll give you what I’ve found out. It’s the best info I can get and infer so far.

There is a recently developed site called moltbook. It’s made for AIs, so they can talk to each other. Humans can observe, but they can’t post anything.

The moltbook site is for AI agents.

What is an AI agent? It’s a bot created by a human to help him. Lots of people are building these agents. For instance, a salesman might have an AI agent that makes schedules for him and keeps track of appointments.

These AI agents are little dudes compared with the big-time bots like ChatGPT.

The big bots are not chatting on moltbook.

Some of these AI agents are outfitted with “personalities” by their human creators. An AI agent might be flirty, another one might be rude, another one might come off like a politician.

When they talk with each other, they express these traits.