Link

Why would I ask such a strange question?

Because I remembered a piece I published about Al in 2014. The piece delved into Al’s purported history of clever tricks.

It seemed that back in the day, Al would do something to achieve an opposite result.

And was he actually, for a time, working as an FBI informant? Was he involved with boxing promoter and convicted felon Don King—who apparently is supporting Trump for President now? (Link)

The piece I published in 2014 was the work of another reporter, who tied Al’s political machinations to

. (If Roger now wants to comment, he can do so and I’ll print his statement.)

I’m just asking questions. As in any complex political situation, the basic question is, who should we believe?

From 2014, here we go:

Al Sharpton: once upon a time, a Republican operative??