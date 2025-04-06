Conspire to do what?

Increase the size and power of the unconstitutional and criminal federal bureaucracy.

Consider the annual federal budget bill. In 2020, it ran to 5600 pages. Every item on every page was a request for money for the government.

Nobody read the whole bill.

Congress passed it.

The President signed it.

It then became LAW. Therefore, at that point, all sorts of federal judges could rule against any changes or deletions by saying—Congress has to approve every change.

That’s called a conspiracy. The whole criminal process of adopting the budget. Because the whole purpose of the Constitution was limiting the size and power of the federal government.

We’ll see what happens now that Trump is in office for his second term. When the next giant annual federal budget bill comes before Congress, how much pushback will there be? When Congress finally approves a bill, will Trump sign it? If he does, how much cutting and slashing will have been done to get his approval?