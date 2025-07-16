Jon Rappoport

Crixcyon
12hEdited

No matter what the MAHA/not MAHA side says, we still have the choice to avoid all mRNA poisons, vaccines and drugs. As long as that remains an option, we can ignore all the fluff, lies and nonsense...which we can never trust. There is no way ANY government can make you healthier. That is a personal crusade.

MariYahu
12h

Once a loud voice, now deafeningly silent. A vanished crusader. A retreating champion. RFK. Jr. lit the torch, only to drop it in the dark.

