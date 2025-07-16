(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here)

We’re looking at competing vaccine propaganda ops.

I check out the top mainstream vaccine news headlines every day. They’re all about Kennedy. Doctors are alarmed. Medical societies are suing HHS. Kennedy is endangering children by making changes to vaccine advice. Yak-yak.

On another side, MAHA “rainbow fantasists” are lauding Kennedy for “moving in the right direction” on vaccine policy. It’s one step at a time. Kennedy has a plan. He’s “gathering evidence and following the science.” Yak-yak.

Then there are the MAGA news sites. They occasionally mention Kennedy. He’s doing a good job. He’s holding up well under criticism. Companies are removing dyes from food. He’s appointed a new vaccine advisory committee. Yak-yak.

All sides believe (or pretend to believe) their own nonsense.

All sides promote their brands of nonsense to the public.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has stated he supports the toxic polio vaccine and the MMR vaccine. His FDA recently approved a new hideous RNA COVID vaccine. He wants all Americans to wear medical monitoring devices. He refuses to personally publicize the devastating VAXXED films his former organization, Children’s Health Defense, produced. These films shock viewers to their core, as they see, up close and personal, the children who are suffering horrific neurological and brain damage standard vaccines inflicted on them. During his Presidential campaign, Kennedy refused to put the vaccine issue front and center. During interviews these days, Kennedy will occasionally break out with a hard-core comment against a vaccine (e.g., the Hep B shot), but he won’t hold an official full-dress press conference as HHS Secretary and go on the record with the same statement.

The TRUTH is, he’s doing MAHA-Lite. Very, very Lite.

That’s Kennedy’s reality.

The majority of MAHA and MAGA nation won’t admit this. Neither will big conservative pro-Trump sites. They don’t want to rock Trump’s boat.

Some of Kennedy’s closest long-term allies were blown away when he endorsed the highly destructive MMR vaccine. But they wouldn’t slam their Man. They occasionally registered a “disagreement,” but without any real FORCE in it.

As I described in a previous piece, what MAHA desperately needs is a Tom Homan type, who will go all in on taking apart the medical cartel. A tough guy.

Time and time again, I’ve shown Kennedy what he can do with mainstream studies which report the millions of Americans killed by the medical system.

He won’t use the reports.

Meanwhile, absurdly, mainstream news and Kennedy-defender news have their ongoing sword fight.

They’re both like archeologists who’ve dug an inch into the top soil of a site, and are arguing about what they’ve discovered.

Getting pulled into that conflict is a meaningless exercise that removes a person from the truth.

Removal from the truth happens to be the PURPOSE of propaganda.

BANG.

-- Jon Rappoport