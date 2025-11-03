Huh? What?

How many times have you heard or thought or said that illegal aliens shouldn’t receive Welfare?

I mean, how ridiculous is it that illegals can get food stamps or free medical care, when they shouldn’t be in the country at all?

And of course, giving out these freebies is a giant welcome sign, an INDUCEMENT for illegals to come to America. It’s an ad, a commercial, an engraved invitation to rob the nation blind.

Well guess what?

IT’S ALREADY ILLEGAL FOR ILLEGALS ALIENS TO GET WELFARE.

It’s already a done deal. The most obvious done deal is a federal law, the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA).

Illegals are barred from getting: SNAP (food stamps), TANF (money Welfare payments), Medicaid (except for emergencies), SSI (Supplemental Security Income), and most housing assistance (like HUD Section 8).

Free healthcare? Food stamps? Forget it.

There are a few conditions. We’re talking about adult illegal aliens, not their children who are born in America. That’s a separate issue. And we’re also talking about federal Welfare, not benefits doled out by the states.

There are all sorts of debates and analyses about how many illegal aliens are getting illegal Welfare: