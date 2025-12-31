Kudos to the Gateway Pundit for reporting this story:

“The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower-court decision that had sided with New York State’s sweeping school vaccine mandates, and ordered the case back to the appeals court for a full reconsideration.”

“At the center of the case is a shocking and deeply disturbing campaign by New York officials to bankrupt Amish schools, intimidate parents, and shut down religious education entirely, all because the Amish refuse to inject their children with state-mandated vaccines that violate their longstanding religious beliefs.”

“Despite admitting that the Amish families were sincere in their religious beliefs, the New York Department of Health slapped three one-room Amish schools with devastating penalties…”

“The department declared that each unvaccinated child attending school constituted a separate violation worth up to $2,000 per day.”

“The Amish schools, which receive no government funding, operate on private land, and are central to the community’s religious life, face closure because the families have no means of paying these six-figure state-imposed financial attacks.”

“In its Monday order, the Supreme Court granted certiorari, vacated the judgment, and remanded the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit for reconsideration ‘in light of Mahmoud v. Taylor, 606 U.S. 522 (2025),’ a landmark ruling handed down earlier this year strengthening protections for religious objectors against state public-health mandates…”

The Amish are winning big…so far.

What’s really going on here?

The NY State Dept. of Health and the whole state government is saying to the Amish: