Let’s dive in.

First of all, of the estimated TWENTY THOUSAND diseases and mental disorders which the medical cartel claims exist, between 70 and 90 percent are now said to have a genetic origin or a major genetic contribution.

Boom.

Who knows? At this rate, we may soon see the day when that claimed figure reaches 100 percent.

Second, of all the diseases which are said to be caused by viruses, only a small handful are claimed to be eradicated or cured by treatment. Most of the viruses are “suppressed”, or the patient’s symptoms are dealt with. But the viruses remain in the body. That’s not an impressive track record.

Now let’s probe deeper: