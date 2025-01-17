And this fact would apply to all future RNA vaccines.

I’m framing a line of reasoning as if it were a courtroom case, in which an attorney is questioning a vaccine expert. My rendering of the dialogue is based on what an expert would have to admit, if he were being truthful:

—First, isn’t it true that studies of people taking a vaccine after it has been approved by the FDA are far different from studies of people done prior to FDA approval?

—No. The studies should be the same.

—But if they are, why is it that so many medications, which have been studied prior to FDA approval, are later taken off the market?

—They’re usually taken off the market because of safety concerns.

—And how are those safety concerns established? Through studies of people in the general population who are taking the drug AFTER it was approved. Isn’t that so?

—Yes. Of course.

—Therefore, there must be major differences in the outcome of studies done prior to FDA approval and post-approval, right?