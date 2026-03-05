(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

Iran has had decades to build up their stockpile of missiles. They’ve also had time to hide them in many places. And to build many launch platforms, and produce mobile platforms.

Now, Iran is firing missiles at several Middle East countries.

The US is supplying these countries with missiles so they can shoot down incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

At some point, the US ability to supply these missiles will run out, and the Middle East nations will have little or no defense against Iran.

When that day comes, disaster. Loss of lives.

And the Middle East as a source of oil…will be severely limited. The global price of oil will shoot up…an economic disaster. The prices of all goods will go through the roof.

So the question then becomes, CAN THE US DESTROY ENOUGH OF IRAN’S MISSILE CAPABILITY BEFORE THE WHOLE MIDDLE EAST IS NAKED AND OPEN TO DEVASTATING MISSILE ATTACK FROM IRAN?

Is the Pentagon aware of this impending date, when disaster will come, unless they destroy Iran’s missile capability?

Gong further: Trump is not nearly as smart as he thinks he is. Did an enemy, playing on his vast shortcoming in the brain power area, fill his head with false info about Iran and get him to attack Iran…knowing if Trump fell for it, the whole Middle East could be wrecked by Iran?

That’s exactly what happened with COVID…though Trump still denies it and claims the devastating vaccine saved millions of lives.

He never admits defeat, even when millions of lives are at stake.

People will be quick to say it was Israel that filled Trump’s head with that false info about Iran, but Israel stands to lose massively, just like the rest of the Middle East. If Israel runs dry on its missile defenses, Iran can decimate large sections of the country.

If the Pentagon indeed knows a Middle East disaster (the one I’m describing) is on the horizon, will a few of their “end times-Armageddon” NUTS tell Trump his only option for destroying Iran’s missile capability is a nuclear weapon?

And if that is their advice, will Trump follow it?

Right now, Trump’s press allies are busy praising the War, and his enemies in the press are saying he acted beyond his Constitutional powers. That’s the limit of the conversation.

But as you can see, MUCH larger issues and crises are right there in front of us.

Issues that transcend the usual rhetoric.

A few of Trumps’ advisors have to TALK SENSE AND REALITY to him. In plain terms he can understand.

Before it’s too late.

He put us into this war. Either he backs out now and negotiates a peace with Iran, or he makes sure, through the use of CONVENTIONAL weapons, that the US destroys Iran’s whole missile capability before the whole Middle East is naked and unable to defend itself.

Trump’s advisors also have to tell him, because he WILL understand this, “If the price of oil goes sky high, the prices of all goods in the US will rise so high your Presidency will be OVER.”

No more “greatest of all time” and “greatest in history.” No more greatest ANYTHING.

-- Jon Rappoport