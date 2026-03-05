Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

tinarock
3h

You're missing the big picture Jon.

Iran is one of the few remaining countries that lacks a Rothschild central bank. If Trump manages to cause regime change, he can put in a compliant person (Reza Pahlavi or whatever his name is) who will do everything the US and Israel want. He has already said so publicly.

This scheme is the whole reason for the war.

There are lots of other alleged reasons but this one is the biggie.

And you don't have to worry about Israel being naked and unable to defend itself. Israel has 200 or 400 nuclear weapons.

The worry there is that Israel will go ahead and use them. That would be bad.

Your analysis today was a little more shallow than I have come to expect from you.

DBC
3h

Jon, "He put us into this war".

I disagree.

The Iranian negotiators, on the first day of negotiations, bragged about their enriched uranium stash and their ability to make 11 nuclear warheads.

BOOM.

They threatened the U.S. on the first day of negotiations.

BANG. They're getting flattened.

Iran put us into this war... after 47 years of their bullsh!t, they threaten us. Trump would be negligent if he didn't react, at the first opportunity, to take these ho's out.

