There is a thing called NAMING RIGHTS.

Definition: “Naming rights are the exclusive right to name a facility, event, or object, purchased by a company or individual in exchange for financial payment or other benefits. This is a form of advertising that boosts brand visibility for the purchaser and provides significant revenue for the owner of the asset. Common examples include naming stadiums, arenas, and corporate buildings.”

An example would be AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. From the name, you might think AT&T employees play touch football and Frisbee there. But it’s home to the NFL Dallas Cowboys. AT&T pays the Cowboys 17-19 million bucks a year for the naming rights. For the duration of the contract, that structure will be known as AT&T Stadium.

Well, in the medical research field, researchers have the naming rights for all new diseases.

But they pay NOTHING for the rights. In fact, the researchers end up making money, because once the name of the new disease is established and accepted, the funding starts to flow to the researchers.

This is quite a business.

Especially because, as I’ve been proving over and over, most of the diseases don’t exist at all. What does exist are effects of various toxins.

It would be as if AT&T paid the Cowboys $17 million a year for naming a stadium that isn’t there.

Here is a list of so-called new diseases or new variants or new characterizations of older diseases named in the past 10 years: