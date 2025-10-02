First, let’s look at the legal position:

Illegal aliens are illegal.

They broke the law by entering the country without permission.

Millions of them.

End of story.

Taking the argument further, these illegals have put a tremendous insupportable strain on government resources and money. Taxpayer money.

These millions of illegals form a Democrat voting bloc. Because some of them find a way to vote.

Criminals, gang members, cartel members are among the illegals. They wreak havoc. Just one example: lethal fentanyl.

OK. Now here is the Leftist position:

None of the above factors matter. The illegals should remain in America.

Why?

Because they need help.

Well, lots of people need help. Maybe more than 4 billion people.

Where does US law or the Constitution or common sense dictate that we must provide all those people help?

If that were the only standard, what about all the American citizens who need help? Why should a large amount of help be diverted away from them to illegal aliens?

Some Leftists would argue that Mexican illegals are simply taking back land which the US government stole from them. But no, if that land ever “belonged” to anyone other than America, it was the Spanish who conquered Mexico.

All in all, the Left has no viable or reasonable or legal or even humanitarian argument to make.

Which is why they’re not making an argument at all. They’re just resisting deportations.

With increasing violence.