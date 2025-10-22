(This is Part-2; for Part-1, go here.)

Mine is MUCH better.

Read my previous article on Trump’s approach here. Pay particular attention to my mention of 3 giant ”deals” that would change the course of America: desalination plants along the west coast, a giant launch of urban farms in inner cities, and commercially available water turbines that would provide clean energy to much of the country.

I have more. Much more.

The point is, does the President make deals with existing corporations and their products because it’s easier and the money is already on the table…or should he make deals to INNOVATE?

Trump makes the deals that write themselves. So does every President. Pharma? AI? Come on in, boys. The government loves you. We’ll threaten you with a few tariffs, and you’ll move your asses to America and spend billions on setting up facilities here.

What? You’re already in America? Good. We’ve got tax breaks for you, if you keep building factories.

Make any drug you want to. You’ll get the FDA green light on most of them. You can injure and kill as many people as you want to. That’s just a side effect. Happens all the time.

It’s like AI puts all sorts of humans out of work. Another side effect. But so what? AI works. It’s very smart. It’s super-fast. Who cares about PEOPLE?

And you guys who head up the pharma and AI companies already have the money to invest. So sit down and let’s deal.

That’s Trump.

That’s bullshit. That’s harm.

What I’m talking about are titanic innovative changes that work and make money and make lives better. It’s TIME for them: