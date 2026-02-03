(This is Part-3; for Part-2, go here.)

Read my 2 previous articles to discover what's really going on.

The further consequence that just went down? The release of the Epstein files sets a precedent. It opens the door to Congress passing specific laws ordering the DOJ to release evidence against major suspects, before even charging those suspects with crimes.

Congress did set that precedent when it passed the Epstein Transparency Act in November of 2025. It essentially ordered the DOJ to RELEASE THE FILES.

Going forward, ongoing DOJ investigations, prior to filing charges, can be destroyed. Cases can be destroyed.

How?

With prosecutors’ files released, the suspects and their lawyers will see and read and understand a great deal about the cases being prepared against them. They will have lead time to get ready, to deal with charges BEFORE the DOJ eventually enters those charges.

Defense lawyers could even argue release of files taints that evidence, which should now NOT be admitted into trials.

Suppose, for example, the DOJ is investigating a past President or Vice President or the head of a federal agency, or men like George Soros and Bill Gates. And Congress UNILATERALLY decides these investigations are stalling, and orders the DOJ to “release the files”.

The files are then released.

The lawyers for Gates or Soros look over this EVIDENCE NOW SITTING OUT IN OPEN.

The released files also contain the names of people the DOJ could obviously call as witnesses against Soros or Gates…and that gives all sorts of operatives working for these two massive felons time to launch ops against the witnesses and neutralize them, one way or another.