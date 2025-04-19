On a factory farm, take 20 chickens who have tested positive for bird flu using the PCR test.

Build an outdoor facility where those chickens can live…and put them in with, say, 5000 chickens who are healthy. Healthy has nothing to do with the PCR. It has to do with HEALTHY. These 5000 chickens are OK. They show no signs of weakness or other obvious problems.

So now you have 5000 plus 20 chickens living together in a nice outdoor fenced area, with lots of room for all the chickens to graze, peck, walk around, and so on.

Then, for the next 6 months, do nothing.

Don’t run any PCR tests.

Don’t treat the chickens with medicines.

Let them live, and feed off of decent non-toxic chicken food.

See what happens.

Do the chickens remain healthy?

Do they go about their business with no problems?

If they do, you know you’ve were taken in a by a hoax: the so-called virus, the so-called bird flu disease, the mass slaughter of chickens who didn’t need to be killed.