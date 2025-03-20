The bureaucracy:

It’s a show business production.

As if a major network decided to put on some kind of awards show, for a synthetic cooked-up reason.

For a cause, perhaps. To celebrate something nobody is really interested in.

There will be music. A large orchestra will be assembled. A composer will be contracted to write a signature song, an embarrassing anthem that supposedly reaches the heavens. The chords of this song will be oh so familiar and tired, as brassy as a low-rent casino used on Sundays as a church designed only for the purpose of raising money.

—Half the choir and orchestra members don’t bother showing up for rehearsals. They know by heart the song they’ll be required to play. They’ve played songs like it hundreds of times. Besides, they work from home. On the couch.

The orchestra and the choir are really a Welfare operation. A jobs program. A charity.

The massive awards program is going to be a flop. No one will say this. But everyone involved, going all the way up to the network execs, know. No one cares. The show is just something to do.

Once in a while, mainstream news admits this.

NBC, Feb. 22: “For decades, the federal government provided both reliable jobs and guardrails to offset systemic racial bias in hiring and promotions, offering an alternative for Black workers who might be overlooked or ignored in the private sector. They played a crucial role in helping Black workers like Verdine join the middle class and thrive…”